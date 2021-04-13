The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Founders Capital Management LLC

Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 2.3% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $9,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

NYSE KO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.15. The company had a trading volume of 170,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,080,236. The company has a market capitalization of $229.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.10. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

