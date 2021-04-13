The Crypto (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Stock Price Up 17.1%

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW)’s stock price rose 17.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 31,902 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 24,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78.

About The Crypto (OTCMKTS:CRCW)

The Crypto Company provides consulting services and education for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions. The company is based in Malibu, California.

