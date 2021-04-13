The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Short Interest Down 71.7% in March

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,597. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 26.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 69,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 43,157 shares in the last quarter.

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

