The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Argus

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Argus from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.55.
Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $303.00. 863,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.18, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $290.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $156.31 and a twelve month high of $304.42.
In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after buying an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,491 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,152,000 after purchasing an additional 69,926 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,859,000 after purchasing an additional 237,236 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $616,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.
About The Estée Lauder Companies
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
