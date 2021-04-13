The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Short Interest Update

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the March 15th total of 973,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
FLWPF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.25. 66,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,041. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31. The Flowr has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.55.
About The Flowr
