The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Short Interest Update

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the March 15th total of 973,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FLWPF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.25. 66,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,041. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31. The Flowr has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.55.

Get The Flowr alerts:

About The Flowr

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Flowr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Flowr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.