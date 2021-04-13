The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 269.5% from the March 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GDV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,360. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $24.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.