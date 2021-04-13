The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLU. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $370,000.

Shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.95. 254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,308. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

