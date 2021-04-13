The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) EVP Sells $33,247.50 in Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) EVP Sheila Peters sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $33,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $308,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sheila Peters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Sheila Peters sold 2,977 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $96,752.50.

NYSE GPS traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.26. 5,225,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,336,208. The Gap, Inc. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $32.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in The Gap by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Gap by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in The Gap by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

