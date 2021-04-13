The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Insider Sells $538,624.00 in Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) insider Julie Gruber sold 16,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $538,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Julie Gruber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Julie Gruber sold 3,455 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $97,396.45.

On Thursday, March 18th, Julie Gruber sold 4,477 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $142,368.60.

The Gap stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,225,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,336,208. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Gap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $32.95.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Gap by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new position in The Gap in the 4th quarter worth about $2,612,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in The Gap in the 4th quarter worth about $1,652,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in The Gap by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 215,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 63,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The Gap by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 46,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

