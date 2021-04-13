The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.59

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 64100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.89.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,846,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,125,000 after buying an additional 4,649,249 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,171,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after buying an additional 96,848 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,922,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after buying an additional 151,526 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 957,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after buying an additional 171,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 834,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after buying an additional 483,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

