The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 250 Price Target

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been assigned a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.23% from the company’s current price.

BARC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 296 ($3.87) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 190.08 ($2.48).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 189.06 ($2.47) on Tuesday. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 85.16 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The firm has a market cap of £32.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 175.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 142.58.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 13,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

