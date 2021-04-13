The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €41.00 Price Target

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €39.08 ($45.98).

Shares of RNO opened at €35.76 ($42.06) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €38.00 and a 200-day moving average price of €33.07. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

