The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target to $211.23

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its price target raised by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $205.73 to $211.23 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.21.

Zai Lab stock traded up $29.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.29. The stock had a trading volume of 112,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,230. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of -52.76 and a beta of 0.95. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $57.13 and a 52 week high of $193.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.95.

In other Zai Lab news, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $613,164.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,074.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ying Du sold 21,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $2,948,637.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,583,136.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,022 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,234.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,804,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Zai Lab by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,850,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,079,000 after purchasing an additional 247,713 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zai Lab by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 908,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,001,000 after purchasing an additional 232,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zai Lab by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,584,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,093,000 after purchasing an additional 227,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Zai Lab by 444.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 212,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,758,000 after purchasing an additional 173,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

