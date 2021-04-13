The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $89.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $89.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,015. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.45. Paychex has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paychex will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 857.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

