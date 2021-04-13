The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BNP. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €54.78 ($64.45).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €51.42 ($60.49) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($81.38). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €51.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is €42.72.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.