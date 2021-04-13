The Graph One Day Trading Volume Tops $402.59 Million (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 13th. One The Graph coin can now be bought for approximately $1.92 or 0.00003033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a market cap of $2.39 billion and approximately $402.59 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Graph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00057194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00019814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00088230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.68 or 0.00630642 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00039322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00031835 BTC.

The Graph Coin Profile

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,666,867 coins. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.