The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Short Interest Update

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 540,900 shares, an increase of 630.9% from the March 15th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,521,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GYST traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 900,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,341,207. The Graystone has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.
About The Graystone
