The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Short Interest Update

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 540,900 shares, an increase of 630.9% from the March 15th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,521,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GYST traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 900,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,341,207. The Graystone has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

Get The Graystone alerts:

About The Graystone

The Graystone Co Inc engages in acquiring and developing mining properties. Its projects include Gorilla, Graystone II, and Graystone III located in Loreto and Amazonas, Peru. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for The Graystone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Graystone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.