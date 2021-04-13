The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Sets New 12-Month High at $135.88

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $135.88 and last traded at $135.60, with a volume of 2911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.81.

THG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.24.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 66,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $804,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

