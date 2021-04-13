The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Update

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 68.6% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CUBA stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th.
About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.
