The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $82,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 79.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 160.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,331,000 after buying an additional 20,714 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 21.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.97.

NYSE HD opened at $320.79 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $195.37 and a one year high of $321.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $284.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

