The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) PT Raised to $57.00 at DA Davidson

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $54.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

JYNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on The Joint from $26.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Joint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of JYNT stock traded down $2.84 on Tuesday, reaching $50.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,516. The company has a market capitalization of $709.26 million, a P/E ratio of 184.71 and a beta of 1.27. The Joint has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $54.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $17.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. Research analysts expect that The Joint will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other The Joint news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $398,764.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,401.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $106,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,504.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,784 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in The Joint by 308.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in The Joint in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The Joint by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

