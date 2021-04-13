The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.53 and last traded at $50.62. Approximately 1,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 160,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

JYNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Joint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.47 million, a P/E ratio of 184.27 and a beta of 1.27.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $1,490,522.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,019.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 18,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $782,164.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $217,563.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,611 shares of company stock worth $4,694,784 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Joint by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,313,000 after acquiring an additional 28,478 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in The Joint by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 222,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Joint by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 63,652 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in The Joint by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The Joint by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 24,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

