The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Position Lowered by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 789,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,073 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.06% of The Kraft Heinz worth $31,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862,841 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $243,712,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,780,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,998,000 after acquiring an additional 566,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,745,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,823,000 after acquiring an additional 244,110 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $27.34 and a 1 year high of $41.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.32.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 56.14%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.14.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

