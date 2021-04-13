The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.21

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.21 and last traded at $41.19, with a volume of 157903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.70.

A number of analysts have commented on KHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.14.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of -101.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 384,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 44,964 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 319.5% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 33,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 134,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.