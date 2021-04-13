The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) VP Carin L. Fike Sells 2,000 Shares

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Carin L. Fike sold 470 shares of The Kroger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $16,802.50.

KR stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $37.91. 312,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,472,465. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.43. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in The Kroger by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KR. Barclays cut shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

