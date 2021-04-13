The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,093 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.24% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $23,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 594.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on LSXMK. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $27.57 and a 52 week high of $47.32.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.