The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,346 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of The Mosaic worth $15,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,519,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,197,000 after acquiring an additional 675,872 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,483,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,206,000 after acquiring an additional 742,528 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,081,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,905,000 after acquiring an additional 183,494 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $51,430,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,580,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,327,000 after acquiring an additional 339,860 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

MOS opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.87.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.