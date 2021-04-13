The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Short Interest Up 336.8% in March

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 336.8% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of HYB traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,610. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67. The New America High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYB. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 167,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

