The Procter & Gamble (PG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect The Procter & Gamble to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Procter & Gamble to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PG opened at $136.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $868,190.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

