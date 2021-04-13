The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $241.26

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $241.26 and traded as high as $258.35. The Sherwin-Williams shares last traded at $257.41, with a volume of 686,674 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $261.67 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.59.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.26.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.4467 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total value of $6,793,513.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,675 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,679.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $581,188,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 698,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $513,561,000 after purchasing an additional 132,316 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $926,862,000 after purchasing an additional 128,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 897,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $659,549,000 after purchasing an additional 96,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 394,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,890,000 after purchasing an additional 82,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.