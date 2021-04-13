The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SMPL. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Shares of SMPL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.65. The stock had a trading volume of 16,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.98. The Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,122,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,542,000 after buying an additional 159,371 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth $32,724,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

