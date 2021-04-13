The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.59

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.59 and last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 10368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

SWGAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. AlphaValue raised The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Swatch Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Swatch Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.111 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

About The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.