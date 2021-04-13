The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 22,361 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $14,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $2,232,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $145,401,000 after purchasing an additional 188,388 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,646 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $69.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day moving average of $63.72. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.87, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

