The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $781.57.

Shares of TTD traded up $17.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $723.48. The stock had a trading volume of 20,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,625. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.06, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $206.55 and a 12 month high of $972.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $716.88 and a 200 day moving average of $752.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,787,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total transaction of $260,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at $59,003,618.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,282 shares of company stock worth $222,734,086. 12.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

