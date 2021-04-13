The Transfer Token (TTT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.25 Million

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One The Transfer Token coin can now be bought for about $9.54 or 0.00015061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and $2.25 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Transfer Token alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00042243 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,128,455 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Transfer Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Transfer Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.