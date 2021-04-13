The Travelers Companies (TRV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Travelers Companies to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $151.84 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $161.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.66 and its 200 day moving average is $137.34. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

