The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.8% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $773,911,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.50. The stock had a trading volume of 141,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,387,451. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

