The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WEGRY. UBS Group raised The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

WEGRY opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 2.20.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

