THEKEY (TKY) Market Cap Hits $19.05 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $19.05 million and approximately $370,622.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00008631 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000728 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

TKY is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

