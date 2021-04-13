Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACA) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 561,600 shares, an increase of 482.6% from the March 15th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ RACA opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.21. Therapeutics Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $21.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Therapeutics Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Therapeutics Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $658,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Therapeutics Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,729,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Therapeutics Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $12,859,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Therapeutics Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $13,950,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Therapeutics Acquisition Company Profile

Therapeutics Acquisition Corp., doing business as Research Alliance Corp. I, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in the United States.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Therapeutics Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Therapeutics Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.