Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACA) Short Interest Update

Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 561,600 shares, an increase of 482.6% from the March 15th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ RACA opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.21. Therapeutics Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $21.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Therapeutics Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Therapeutics Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $658,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Therapeutics Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,729,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Therapeutics Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $12,859,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Therapeutics Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $13,950,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Therapeutics Acquisition Corp., doing business as Research Alliance Corp. I, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in the United States.

