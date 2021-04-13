TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Trading Down 5.1%

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 318,362 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,535,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

TXMD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TherapeuticsMD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $488.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.19.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.