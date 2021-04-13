Theratechnologies (TH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th.

Theratechnologies stock opened at C$4.97 on Tuesday. Theratechnologies has a 12 month low of C$2.30 and a 12 month high of C$4.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,717.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.35. The company has a market cap of C$466.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47.

Several research firms recently commented on TH. Leede Jones Gab downgraded Theratechnologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

