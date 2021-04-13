Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $17,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $581,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 419.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $475.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $472.13. The company has a market capitalization of $187.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.18 and a 1 year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $524.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

