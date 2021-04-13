Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,820 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $49,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 37,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,141,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $2,753,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $475.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.18 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $455.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $472.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

