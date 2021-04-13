Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 81,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,808,347 shares.The stock last traded at $484.33 and had previously closed at $475.98.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $524.45.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $472.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $581,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 419.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

