Thilo Schroeder Sells 3,903 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 3,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $122,593.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, April 8th, Thilo Schroeder sold 136,436 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $4,681,119.16.

On Monday, April 5th, Thilo Schroeder sold 48,193 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $1,629,405.33.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Thilo Schroeder sold 33,626 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $1,093,517.52.

On Monday, March 29th, Thilo Schroeder sold 2,174 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $69,894.10.

On Friday, March 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 35,268 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $1,179,361.92.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Thilo Schroeder sold 34,881 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,273,156.50.

PMVP stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.72. 134,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,369. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average is $39.45. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $4.80. On average, analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PMV Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PMVP. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.