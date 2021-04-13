Thisoption (TONS) Price Reaches $1.48 on Top Exchanges

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Thisoption has a market cap of $8.19 million and approximately $7.45 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thisoption has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Thisoption coin can now be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00002349 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00067372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.32 or 0.00258387 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $434.99 or 0.00688196 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,832.07 or 0.99406139 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00022303 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $547.55 or 0.00866279 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io . The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

