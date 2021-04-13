Thomas P. Werner Sells 69,500 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas P. Werner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00.

LW traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $77.70. 786,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,674. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

