Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $1,480,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,173,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,188,966.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $1,483,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $1,469,200.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,509,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $1,469,000.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $1,443,200.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $1,466,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $1,526,000.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $1,563,600.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.82, for a total value of $3,112,800.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $1,561,600.00.

Shares of IBKR traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,644. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.51. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Compass Point upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 1,305,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after acquiring an additional 64,363 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

