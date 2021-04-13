THORChain Trading Up 31.4% Over Last Week (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One THORChain coin can now be bought for about $12.49 or 0.00019724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and $193.39 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 31.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00066724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00261725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.02 or 0.00668173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,251.93 or 0.99908541 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.22 or 0.00914901 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000415 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,325,761 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

